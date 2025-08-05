Saud bin Saqr receives Ambassador of Türkiye

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received Lutfullah Göktas, Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye, at his palace in the Saqr bin Mohammed City, on the occasion of the beginning of the ambassador’s tenure.

Sheikh Saud bin Saqr welcomed Ambassador Göktas and wished him success in his diplomatic mission, expressing hopes that his tenure would contribute to strengthening cooperation across various sectors.

The Turkish Ambassador expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation to the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for the warm welcome and hospitality. He also praised the UAE’s prominent regional and international stature, as well as the sustainable development witnessed across the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.