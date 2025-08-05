DPM Dar Asks India To Revoke All Illegal Actions Taken Against IIOJK
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 05, 2025 | 03:02 PM
Deputy prime minister, who is also foreign minister, says said Pakistan will continue extending diplomatic, political, and moral support to Kashmiri people until their inalienable right to self-determination is realized
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 5th, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has said India must revoke all illegal actions taken on August 5, 2019, end its oppressive measures in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and lift the media blackout in the region.
He was addressing a rally taken out in connection with Youm-e-Istehsal from Foreign Office to D-Chowk in Islamabad on Tuesday.
The Deputy Prime Minister said Pakistan will continue extending diplomatic, political, and moral support to the Kashmiri people until their inalienable right to self-determination is realized.
He underscored that Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute, and its future cannot be determined through internal legislation or court rulings.
Ishaq Dar also expressed concern over media reports suggesting that Indian authorities are attempting to grant statehood to Jammu while retaining the Kashmir Valley as a Union Territory. He condemned such moves as unacceptable and provocative.
The Deputy Prime Minister reiterated that Pakistan believes in peaceful coexistence, but its commitment to peace should not be mistaken for weakness.
He affirmed Islamabad's desire for friendly relations with all neighboring countries and its preference for dialogue and diplomacy over confrontation. He, however, warned that Pakistan's armed forces and its people are fully capable of delivering a resolute response to any act of aggression, as demonstrated during Marka-e-Haq.
Addressing the rally, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said Kashmir is our jugular vein and we firmly stand with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters. He expressed the confidence that the day is not far when Kashmiris will be granted their inalienable right to self-determination to decide their fate.
The Minister for Information reiterated Pakistan's commitment to continue raising voice for the Kashmiris at all world fora.
Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Engineer Amir Muqam said August 5 is the blackest day in the history of Kashmir when India had revoked special status of Kashmir. He said Kashmiris never accepted illegal Indian occupation on Kashmir.
