Open Menu

Youm-e-Istehsal Being Observed To Express Solidarity With IIOJK Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 05, 2025 | 02:57 PM

Youm-e-Istehsal being observed to express solidarity with IIOJK today

President, PM and armed forces reiterate Pakistan's unwavering support for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 5th, 2025) Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir is being observed on Tuesday to express support for the Kashmiri people's right to freedom and protest against India's illegal and unilateral action of August 5, 2019.

It was on this day in 2019 that India unilaterally and illegally stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status, the action which has since then been rejected by the international community, Kashmiris, and Pakistanis alike.

Special walks and events are being held across all four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

One minute silence was observed at 10:00 in the morning.

Pakistani missions abroad are also organizing special events in connection with Youm-e-Istehsal.

Radio Pakistan is broadcasting special programmes to highlight the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people, contributions of the leaders of the Kashmir freedom movement, and the harsh realities of Indian oppression.

Earlier in the day, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have paid tribute to the resilience of the Kashmiri people and reiterated Pakistan's unwavering moral, political and diplomatic support for their right to self-determination.

In their messages on Youm-e-Istehsal, they called upon the international community to urge India to halt its human rights crimes in IIOJK, reverse its unilateral and illegal actions of 5 August 2019 and implement the UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir.

President Asif Ali Zardari said India's move on August 5, 2019 was aimed at changing the disputed status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir and weakening the right of Kashmiris to self-determination

In his message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Youm-e-Istehsal is a sobering reminder of India's rejection of peace and stability and its pursuit of a policy of brutality and unilateralism.

He said the imprisonment of Kashmiri leaders and activists will never dim the resolve of our Kashmiri sisters and brothers.

On the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir along with the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Chief of Naval Staff, Chief of Air Staff, and the Pakistan Armed Forces, have reaffirmed their unwavering solidarity with the resilient and courageous people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to ISPR, the Armed Forces of Pakistan fully support the legitimate and ongoing struggle of the Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination, as enshrined in international law and UN Security Council resolutions.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Shahbaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee Prime Minister Protest Army United Nations ISPR Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir August 2019 Moral All Asim Munir

Recent Stories

Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan transferred, Sardar Mar ..

Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan transferred, Sardar Marahavan Khan appointed as the n ..

13 minutes ago
 Revocation of Articles 370, 35A dark chapter in Ka ..

Revocation of Articles 370, 35A dark chapter in Kashmir's history: Sultan Butt

14 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship concludes

Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship concludes

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan's UN envoy hands over DPM's letter to UNS ..

Pakistan's UN envoy hands over DPM's letter to UNSC President on India's rights ..

25 minutes ago
 2.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Khor Fakkan: NCM

2.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Khor Fakkan: NCM

36 minutes ago
 IOM saddened by loss of dozens of lives in migrant ..

IOM saddened by loss of dozens of lives in migrant boat tragedy off Yemen

36 minutes ago
DIB reports AED3.7 bn in net profit for H1/25

DIB reports AED3.7 bn in net profit for H1/25

36 minutes ago
 Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmir in K ..

Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmir in Kohlu

32 minutes ago
 PTI protest call flops: Tariq Fazal

PTI protest call flops: Tariq Fazal

32 minutes ago
 Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedal Khan visits Saudi e ..

Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedal Khan visits Saudi embassy

33 minutes ago
 WASA holds rally on Youm-e-Istehsal to support Kas ..

WASA holds rally on Youm-e-Istehsal to support Kashmiris

33 minutes ago
 Turkish Airlines ready to start direct cargo servi ..

Turkish Airlines ready to start direct cargo service from Faisalabad: Serekan So ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan