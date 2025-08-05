Youm-e-Istehsal being observed to express solidarity with IIOJK today

(@Abdulla99267510)

President, PM and armed forces reiterate Pakistan's unwavering support for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 5th, 2025) Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir is being observed on Tuesday to express support for the Kashmiri people's right to freedom and protest against India's illegal and unilateral action of August 5, 2019.

It was on this day in 2019 that India unilaterally and illegally stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status, the action which has since then been rejected by the international community, Kashmiris, and Pakistanis alike.

Special walks and events are being held across all four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

One minute silence was observed at 10:00 in the morning.

Pakistani missions abroad are also organizing special events in connection with Youm-e-Istehsal.

Radio Pakistan is broadcasting special programmes to highlight the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people, contributions of the leaders of the Kashmir freedom movement, and the harsh realities of Indian oppression.

Earlier in the day, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have paid tribute to the resilience of the Kashmiri people and reiterated Pakistan's unwavering moral, political and diplomatic support for their right to self-determination.

In their messages on Youm-e-Istehsal, they called upon the international community to urge India to halt its human rights crimes in IIOJK, reverse its unilateral and illegal actions of 5 August 2019 and implement the UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir.

President Asif Ali Zardari said India's move on August 5, 2019 was aimed at changing the disputed status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir and weakening the right of Kashmiris to self-determination

In his message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Youm-e-Istehsal is a sobering reminder of India's rejection of peace and stability and its pursuit of a policy of brutality and unilateralism.

He said the imprisonment of Kashmiri leaders and activists will never dim the resolve of our Kashmiri sisters and brothers.

On the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir along with the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Chief of Naval Staff, Chief of Air Staff, and the Pakistan Armed Forces, have reaffirmed their unwavering solidarity with the resilient and courageous people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to ISPR, the Armed Forces of Pakistan fully support the legitimate and ongoing struggle of the Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination, as enshrined in international law and UN Security Council resolutions.