(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2025) CAIRO, 5th August 2025 (WAM) – Net International Reserves reached US$49.036 billion at the end of July 2025, compared to US$48.700 billion at the end of June, marking an increase of US$336 million, according to the Central Bank of Egypt.

This level represents the highest foreign reserve balance in several years, reflecting a steady upward trend. Over the past three months, reserves have grown by approximately US$1.2 billion, up from US$47.82 billion recorded in May 2025.