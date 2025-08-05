- Home
Egypt's Net International Reserves Reached More Than US$49 Billion At End Of July 2025
Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2025 | 05:15 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2025) CAIRO, 5th August 2025 (WAM) – Net International Reserves reached US$49.036 billion at the end of July 2025, compared to US$48.700 billion at the end of June, marking an increase of US$336 million, according to the Central Bank of Egypt.
This level represents the highest foreign reserve balance in several years, reflecting a steady upward trend. Over the past three months, reserves have grown by approximately US$1.2 billion, up from US$47.82 billion recorded in May 2025.
