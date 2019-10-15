UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

14 Police Killed In Attack In Western Mexico

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 01:50 AM

14 police killed in attack in western Mexico

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Gunmen killed 14 police Monday in an ambush in the state of Michoacan in western Mexico, authorities said, condemning the latest violence in the restive region, a hotspot for criminal groups and vigilantes.

Local media reports said the state police were executing a warrant on the city outskirts when gunmen in armored four-by-four trucks opened fire.

They torched at least two patrol cars in the ensuing chaos and left signs with threatening messages directed at the security forces at the scene.

The government "condemns the attack that killed 14 police officers in Aguililla, Michoacan. We are in contact with the state government and will put all our resources at their disposal... to find those responsible and bring them to justice," the Federal security ministry wrote on Twitter.

Michoacan Governor Silvano Aureoles also condemned the "cowardly" ambush.

Authorities set up police checkpoints on state roads after the attack.

- Spiraling violence Michoacan has been racked for years by violence by drug cartels, other criminal gangs and armed "self-defense" groups.

A shootout between two armed groups on August 30 left nine people dead and 11 wounded in the town of Tepalcatepec, around 75 kilometers (45 miles) from Aguililla.

Authorities also found 19 bodies on August 8 in the town of Uruapan, in central Michoacan -- some dismembered, others hanging from a bridge. The state prosecutor blamed the incident on a turf war between rival drug gangs.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has been struggling to rein in violent crime since he took office last December.

The leftist leader has launched a new National Guard to take civilian police duties back from the military, which the government deployed in 2006 in a bid to wipe out the country's powerful drug cartels.

Although the military has managed to take down a series of kingpins, experts and rights activists blame the "drug war" for spiraling violence in Mexico, as fragmented cartels fight each other and the army.

More than 250,000 people have been murdered in Mexico since the army was deployed to the streets, including a record 33,749 last year.

Lopez Obrador's government has yet to curb the violence. With 23,063 murders as of August, 2019 is on track to again break the country's homicide record.

yug/jhb/bgs

Related Topics

Dead Attack Fire Army Police Governor Twitter Uruapan Mexico August December Criminals 2019 Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Crown Prince, Russian President Hold Official Talk ..

2 hours ago

Turkey Vows to Review Ties With EU After Criticism

2 hours ago

Catalan Pro-Independence Activists, Police Clash a ..

2 hours ago

Planting a Greener Future initiative launched

2 hours ago

Springbok Etzebeth takes rights watchdog to over i ..

2 hours ago

Putin, Saudi Leadership Discussed Defense Cooperat ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.