2 water supply projects start in east Afghanistan to provide clean water to residents

AFGHANISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Work on two water supply networks has begun in east Afghanistan's Kapisa province, and the networks will provide clean drinking water to over 415 households, a statement of the Provincial Department for Rural Rehabilitation said Thursday.

The statement added that the investment in the projects totals 5.79 million Afghanis (about 73,300 U.S. Dollars), and people in the Nijrab district of Kapisa province will have access to hygienic water.

A water network also entered into operation to provide potable water to 100 households in the south Kandahar province on Wednesday.