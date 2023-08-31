Open Menu

2 Water Supply Projects Start In East Afghanistan To Provide Clean Water To Residents

Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2023 | 03:40 PM

2 water supply projects start in east Afghanistan to provide clean water to residents

AFGHANISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Work on two water supply networks has begun in east Afghanistan's Kapisa province, and the networks will provide clean drinking water to over 415 households, a statement of the Provincial Department for Rural Rehabilitation said Thursday.

The statement added that the investment in the projects totals 5.79 million Afghanis (about 73,300 U.S. Dollars), and people in the Nijrab district of Kapisa province will have access to hygienic water.

A water network also entered into operation to provide potable water to 100 households in the south Kandahar province on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Water Kandahar Million

Recent Stories

Pakistani cricketer dies during match in Oman

Pakistani cricketer dies during match in Oman

2 minutes ago
 flydubai grows its African network with the launch ..

Flydubai grows its African network with the launch of flights to Mombasa in Keny ..

33 minutes ago
 Bangladesh opt to bat first against Sri Lanka in A ..

Bangladesh opt to bat first against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2023 Opener

36 minutes ago
 Gas Safety Committee ensures emirate-wide LPG syst ..

Gas Safety Committee ensures emirate-wide LPG system safety with three new circu ..

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Commit ..

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Committee Overseeing National Strate ..

1 hour ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan unveils jerseys sans host ..

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan unveils jerseys sans host country name on logo

2 hours ago
Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Hajer Ahmed Al Thehli ..

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Hajer Ahmed Al Thehli Secretary-General of Educatio ..

2 hours ago
 OIC General Secretariat Participates in the Second ..

OIC General Secretariat Participates in the Second Kazan Global Youth Summit

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets with Chief Scholar of ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets with Chief Scholar of the Iraqi Fiqh Academy

2 hours ago
 Infinix HOT 30: Redefining Mobile Gaming - Feature ..

Infinix HOT 30: Redefining Mobile Gaming - Features You Can't Ignore

2 hours ago
 SMBR Nabeel Javed visits e-Khidmat Center at ASTP ..

SMBR Nabeel Javed visits e-Khidmat Center at ASTP to hold progress review meetin ..

2 hours ago
 Aldar launches ‘Gardenia Bay’ new Yas Island r ..

Aldar launches ‘Gardenia Bay’ new Yas Island residential community

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous