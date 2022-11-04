UrduPoint.com

2022 World Cup: Country Profile - Argentina

Sumaira FH Published November 04, 2022 | 10:20 AM

2022 World Cup: Country profile - Argentina

Buenos Aires, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Factfile on Argentina, who are in World Cup Group C: Best World Cup performance: Winners in 1978 and 1986 Other notable performances: 15-time Copa America winners, including in 2021; FIFA Confederations Cup winners in 1992; Olympic gold medal in 2004 and 2008 FIFA ranking: 3rd Main clubs: River Plate, Boca Juniors, Racing, Independiente, San Lorenzo, Velez Sarsfield, Newell's Old Boys How they qualified: Runners-up to Brazil in the single South American qualifying group Coach: Lionel Scaloni, 44, was the assistant to Jorge Sampaoli during Argentina's disappointing 2018 World Cup campaign. He then replaced Sampaoli, initially on an interim basis before being appointed permanently. A full-back as a player, Scaloni was part of the Argentina team that won the Under-20 World Cup in 1997 alongside the likes of Juan Roman Riquelme and Esteban Cambiasso. He was also part of the Deportivo la Coruna side that won the Spanish title in 2000 and the Copa del Rey in 2002. As coach, he took Argentina to third place at the 2019 Copa America before they won the continental title last year, for the first time since 1993. Argentina came through World Cup qualifying without losing, and head to Qatar unbeaten in 35 games. In September, the Argentine Football Association announced that Scaloni's contract had been extended to 2026.

Key player: At 35, Lionel Messi knows this is surely his last chance to emulate Diego Maradona and lead Argentina to World Cup glory, eight years after they lost in the final to Germany.

This will be his last World Cup and he heads to Qatar having scored 90 goals in 164 appearances for his country -- he has won more caps and scored more goals for Argentina than anyone else. After a difficult first year at Paris Saint-Germain following his departure from Barcelona, Messi has been in excellent form in the build-up to the World Cup, with 12 goals and 14 assists in 18 games for his club so far this season.

Group fixtures November 22: Argentina v Saudi Arabia November 26: Argentina v Mexico November 30: Poland v Argentina Possible squad Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa/ENG), Geronimo Rulli (Villarreal/ESP), Franco Armani (River Plate) Defenders: Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla/ESP), Cristian Romero (Tottenham/ENG), German Pezzella (Betis/ESP), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica/POR), Marcos Acuna (Sevilla/ESP), Nicolas Tagliafico (Lyon/FRA), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United/ENG), Juan Foyth (Villarreal/ESP)Midfielders: Rodrigo de Paul (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Leandro Paredes (Juventus/ITA), Giovani Lo Celso (Villarreal/ESP), Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion/ENG), Guido Rodriguez (Betis/ESP), Alejandro 'Papu' Gomez (Sevilla/ESP), Enzo Fernandez (Benfica/POR)Forwards: Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan/ITA), Angel Di Maria (Juventus/ITA), Julian Alvarez (Manchester City/ENG), Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina/ITA), Paulo Dybala (Roma/ITA), Angel Correa (Atletico Madrid/ESP)

