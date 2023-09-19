Open Menu

24 Killed In Peru Bus Crash

Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2023 | 12:00 PM

24 killed in Peru bus crash

LIMA, Sept. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :-- At least 24 people were killed early Monday when a passenger bus veered off the road and plunged 200 meters into a ravine in southwest Peru's Huancavelica region, reported local media.

The accident occurred around 1:30 a.m. local time (0630 GMT) in the mountainous area in Churcampa province.

There were minors among the fatal victims, news broadcaster Radio Programas del Peru reported, citing the Churcampa Integrated Health Network.

The injured were taken to hospitals in the towns of Huancayo, Pampas and Ayacucho.

The district mayor of Anco, Manuel Zevallos, told the radio station that the road has been in poor condition for at least a month as a result of an avalanche in the area.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Poor Road Ayacucho Huancavelica Huancayo Peru Media

Recent Stories

Govt plans to introduce digital currency in Pakist ..

Govt plans to introduce digital currency in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2023

4 hours ago
 Grace Preservation First Global Conference to begi ..

Grace Preservation First Global Conference to begin on 20th September

11 hours ago
 UAE commends efforts of Saudi Arabia and Oman to a ..

UAE commends efforts of Saudi Arabia and Oman to achieve peace in Yemen

11 hours ago
 UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss bilateral coopera ..

UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss bilateral cooperation, regional developments

12 hours ago
Mugger killed, accomplices flee

Mugger killed, accomplices flee

12 hours ago
 Engineers association demands one-year income, exp ..

Engineers association demands one-year income, expenditure record from HDA

13 hours ago
 Caretaker govt needs all political parties' cooper ..

Caretaker govt needs all political parties' cooperation for free & fair election ..

13 hours ago
 FM urges UNAOC to play role in halting Islamophobi ..

FM urges UNAOC to play role in halting Islamophobia, bigotry, discrimination

13 hours ago
 78th UNGA speakers' schedule released, PM Kakar to ..

78th UNGA speakers' schedule released, PM Kakar to address on Sept 22

13 hours ago
 Crackdown against gas, power pilfereres intensifie ..

Crackdown against gas, power pilfereres intensified in Hafizabad

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous