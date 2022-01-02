Africa Cup of Nations: Guinea factfile

(@FahadShabbir)

Johannesburg, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Factfile for Guinea, who play Malawi, Senegal and Zimbabwe in Group B of the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon from February 10: Popular name: Syli Nationale (national elephants) Rankings: 15 Africa, 81 world Captain: Naby Keita Coach: Kaba Diawara Qualifying results: Mali 1-0 2-2, Namibia 2-0 1-2, Chad 1-0 1-1 Scorers: 2 - Naby Keita, 1 - Mohamed Camara, Sekou Conde, Mamadou Kane, Jose Kante, Seydouba Soumah, Issiaga Sylla Previous appearances: 12 Best placing: Runners-up 1976 Squad Goalkeepers: Moussa Camara (Horoya), Aly Keita (Ostersund/SWE), Ibrahima Kone (Hibernians/MLT) Defenders: Fode Camara (Horoya), Mohamed Camara (Young Boys/SUI), Ibrahima Conte (Niort/FRA), Mikael Dyrestam (Sarpsborg/NOR), Ousmane Kante (Paris FC/FRA), Pa Konate (Botev Plovdiv/BUL), Yousouf Siby (Wakriya), Saidou Sow (St Etienne/FRA), Issiaga Sylla (Toulouse/FRA)Midfielders: Aguibou Camara (Olympiacos/GRE), Ibrahima Cisse (Seriang/BEL), Ibrahima Conte (Bnei Sakhnin/ISR), Amadou Diawara (Roma/ITA), Mamadou Kane (Neftci/AZE), Naby Keita (Liverpool/ENG), Mory Konate (Sint-Truidense/BEL), Moriba Kourouma (Leipzig/GER), Morlaye Sylla (Horoya)Forwards: Mohamed Bayo (Clermont/FRA), Mamadou Diallo (Grenoble/FRA), Morgan Guilavogui (Paris FC/FRA), Sory Kaba (Leuven/BEL), Jose Kante (Kairat/KAZ), Seydouba Soumah (Kuwait SC/KUW)