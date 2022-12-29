UrduPoint.com

Air Defences Activated Near Key Russia Airbase, Far From Ukraine Border

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 29, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Air defences activated near key Russia airbase, far from Ukraine border

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Air defences were activated on Thursday near Engels, a base for Russia's strategic aircraft, located hundreds of kilometres from Ukraine's border, regional authorities said.

Engels, located in the central region of Saratov, is a base for Russia's aircraft that Kyiv says have been used to strike Ukraine.

This month the Engels base has already been targeted twice in deadly attacks that Moscow blames on Ukraine.

"The air defence system has been activated in the Engels district," governor Roman Busargin said on social media.

He added that an "unidentified object" had been destroyed and there was no threat to the safety of residents.

He did not provide further details.

Russia said on Monday it downed a drone over the Engels airfield and that three people were killed by falling debris.

On December 5, Moscow said Ukraine's Soviet-made drones had caused explosions at the Engels airfield and another base in the Ryazan region. Those attacks left three people dead.

The Engels attacks are the deepest reported strikes into Russian territory since the start of Moscow's offensive in Ukraine on February 24.

Related Topics

Drone Dead Governor Ukraine Moscow Russia Social Media Engels Ryazan Saratov February December Border From

Recent Stories

Infinix brings huge year end discounts to celebrat ..

Infinix brings huge year end discounts to celebrate the New Year!

36 minutes ago
 A realme Ode to the Year 2022

A realme Ode to the Year 2022

40 minutes ago
 More than Rs.100 Million fine collected through Qe ..

More than Rs.100 Million fine collected through Qeemat Punjab App; 78,411 out of ..

44 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mayor of Sur ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mayor of Surakarta (Solo), Indonesia, in A ..

57 minutes ago
 AED72,000 for every Emirati not appointed accordin ..

AED72,000 for every Emirati not appointed according to 2022 target

1 hour ago
 Pakistan continues to pursue policy of peaceful ne ..

Pakistan continues to pursue policy of peaceful neighborhood

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.