Airbus Chief Says Can Save 3,500 Jobs If Berlin, Paris Offer Handouts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 11:20 PM

Airbus chief says can save 3,500 jobs if Berlin, Paris offer handouts

Frankfurt am Main, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :European aircraft builder Airbus said Thursday that it could save up to 3,500 jobs in Germany and France if government help is forthcoming, out of 15,000 layoffs planned worldwide over the coronavirus' impact.

"We could preserve up to 500 jobs if the German government supported us via its programme to develop hydrogen drive for planes. Prolonging shorter hours schemes to 24 months could save 1,500 more," chief executive Guillaume Faury told news weekly Der Spiegel, adding that 1,500 posts could also be saved in France.

