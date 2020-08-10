UrduPoint.com
American Collin Morikawa Wins PGA Championship

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 10:30 AM

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :American Collin Morikawa won the PGA Championship on Sunday, outshooting a world-class field to capture his first major title by two strokes.

The 23-year-old from California fired a six-under-par 64 final round at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco to finish 72 holes on 13-under 267.

Morikawa drove the green at the par-4 16th to set up an epic eagle that provided his margin of victory.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

