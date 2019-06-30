Ankara, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :Ankara will retaliate against any assault from Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar's forces after he ordered them to attack Turkish ships and interests in the country, Turkey's defence minister told state media.

"There will be a very heavy price for hostile attitudes or attacks, we will retaliate in the most effective and strong way," Hulusi Akar told Turkish state news agency Anadolu during his visit with the president to Osaka, Japan for the G20 summit.