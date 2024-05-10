Usmani felicitates Sardar Saleem on taking oath as Punjab Governor

Prime Minister's Coordinator for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Shabbir Ahmed Usmani on Friday felicitated Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on taking oath as Governor of Punjab

The Prime Minister's Coordinator, in a message, conveyed his good wishes to the new governor and said that his appointment reflected the ruling coalition's confidence in his abilities.

Describing Sardar Saleem Haider Khan as a principled, sincere, and astute political leader, Usmani said that the appointment signified a positive development for democracy.

He expressed the hope that the Punjab governor would effectively fulfill his constitutional role to foster harmony between the province and the Federal Government.