3 Gawadar Attack Victims Funeral Offered
Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2024 | 11:54 PM
Funeral prayers of three victims who were martyred in a terrorist attack in Gawadar were offered in Mohsin Wal area of Mian Channu here on Friday
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Funeral prayers of three victims who were martyred in a terrorist attack in Gawadar were offered in Mohsin Wal area of Mian Channu here on Friday.
A large of people besides DC Hamid Waaim Sindhu and DPO Rana Umer Farooq attended the funeral.
The DC and DPO sympathised with the bereaved families.
Later, they were laid to rest in their native graveyards.
It merits mentioning here that as many as seven people were martyred in a terrorist attack in Gawadar and three of them belonged to Khnaewal District.
APP/qsb/mjk
Recent Stories
Mbappe says he will leave PSG at end of season
Usmani felicitates Sardar Saleem on taking oath as Punjab Governor
DC for provision of facilities to people in Lasbela
Solar storm could bring auroras, power and telecoms disruptions
Court grants interim bail to PTI leaders
Ulema, Mashaykh call for political accountability, collaboration for Pakistan's ..
SHRC asks NADRA to issue CNICs to transgender as per law
Flash floods kill 50 in one day in north Afghanistan
CDA chief expresses commitment to promoting modern-day technologies
By wide margin, UN General Assembly votes to back Palestinian bid for membership ..
Musadik slams PTI's political approach as provocative
Saudi Arabia to test flying taxis, drones this Hajj season: Minister
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Usmani felicitates Sardar Saleem on taking oath as Punjab Governor5 minutes ago
-
DC for provision of facilities to people in Lasbela25 minutes ago
-
Court grants interim bail to PTI leaders32 minutes ago
-
Ulema, Mashaykh call for political accountability, collaboration for Pakistan's stability32 minutes ago
-
SHRC asks NADRA to issue CNICs to transgender as per law32 minutes ago
-
CDA chief expresses commitment to promoting modern-day technologies23 minutes ago
-
Musadik slams PTI's political approach as provocative24 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia to test flying taxis, drones this Hajj season: Minister24 minutes ago
-
Governor for making comprehensive policy to protect universities from financial crisis24 minutes ago
-
Ethiopian envoy calls on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori23 minutes ago
-
District administration directed for strict compliance of CM’s ‘Good Governance’ program23 minutes ago
-
Farmers urge govt to start wheat purchase process23 minutes ago