3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Funeral prayers of three victims who were martyred in a terrorist attack in Gawadar were offered in Mohsin Wal area of Mian Channu here on Friday.

A large of people besides DC Hamid Waaim Sindhu and DPO Rana Umer Farooq attended the funeral.

The DC and DPO sympathised with the bereaved families.

Later, they were laid to rest in their native graveyards.

It merits mentioning here that as many as seven people were martyred in a terrorist attack in Gawadar and three of them belonged to Khnaewal District.

