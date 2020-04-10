UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Apple And Google Team Up On Virus 'tracing' Smartphone Tech

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 11:00 PM

Apple and Google team up on virus 'tracing' smartphone tech

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Google and Apple unveiled a joint initiative Friday to use smartphones to trace coronavirus contacts to battle the pandemic.

The move brings together the largest mobile operating systems in an effort to use smartphone technology to track and potentially contain the global pandemic.

Smartphones powered by Apple software and Google-backed Android operating system would be able to exchange information wire Bluetooth technology with a joint "opt in system."The tech giants will collaborate on a "contact tracing" system which can identify people in contact with an infected person.

"All of us at Apple and Google believe there has never been a more important moment to work together to solve one of the world's most pressing problems," the companies said in a joint statement.

Related Topics

World Google Technology Exchange Mobile Apple All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

129 violators of quarantine measures referred to A ..

35 minutes ago

Peerabad SHO attacked by a group of individuals

5 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab takes notice of woman's deat ..

5 minutes ago

Virus shutdowns erode US inflation in March

5 minutes ago

Managers' chief slams Football League over season ..

5 minutes ago

NDMA provides medical equipment to 33 hospitals in ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.