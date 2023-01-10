Arab Parliament welcomes launch of final phase of political process in Sudan

Cairo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :The Arab Parliament has welcomed the launch of the final phase of the political process in the Republic of Sudan, expressing its aspiration to reach a final agreement among all Sudanese parties in order to achieve the aspirations of its people for a decent life, security and political stability.

In a statement, the Arab Parliament emphasized the importance of this phase which requires building on it by achieving full consensus among all Sudanese parties, stressing its solidarity and full support for all constructive efforts to push the Republic of Sudan forward through this transitional phase, as Sudanese national security is an integral part of the Arab national security.