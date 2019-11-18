UrduPoint.com
Armoured Police Vehicle Set Ablaze As Hong Kong Protesters Occupy Flyover: Local Media Livestream

Armoured police vehicle set ablaze as Hong Kong protesters occupy flyover: local media livestream

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :An armoured police vehicle was set ablaze late Sunday by a barrage of petrol bombs as it tried to clear a flyover of pro-democracy protesters near a flashpoint university campus.

As flames engulfed the front of the vehicle the driver slowly reversed, according to live-streamed video of the incident shown by several local media, but it was not immediately clear if the fire was extinguished.

