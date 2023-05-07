UrduPoint.com

At Least 27 Dead In Peru Gold Mine Fire

Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2023 | 10:40 PM

At least 27 dead in Peru gold mine fire

Lima, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :At least 27 workers have died in a fire at a gold mine in a remote area of southern Peru, authorities said on Sunday.

A short circuit caused the fire, which broke out Saturday in a tunnel inside the La Esperanza mine in the Arequipa region, police and the public prosecutor's office said.

Public prosecutor Giovanni Matos told channel N television that there were "27 dead inside the mine." Local media said the blaze started after an explosion at the mine in the remote Condesuyos province.

News of the fire was only published Sunday once police had gathered details of those who died.

Rescue teams were trying to secure the mine before removing the victims' bodies.

"We have to make the place where the dead are safe so we can enter it and recover the bodies," said Matos.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Police Died La Esperanza Arequipa Peru Sunday Gold Media TV

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2023

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

13 hours ago
 Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

23 hours ago
 Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohl ..

Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohli homecoming in IPL

23 hours ago
 UK police defend tactics after anti-monarchists ar ..

UK police defend tactics after anti-monarchists arrested before coronation

23 hours ago
 Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Totte ..

Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Tottenham back to winning ways

23 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.