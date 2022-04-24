UrduPoint.com

At Least 80 Killed In Nigerian Oil Blast: Emergency Services

Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2022 | 02:20 PM

At least 80 killed in Nigerian oil blast: emergency services

Lagos, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :An explosion at an illegal oil refinery in southern Nigeria has killed at least 80 people, the emergency services said on Sunday.

The explosion occurred late Friday at the illegal site between the southern oil states of Rivers and Imo, police said.

"We recovered at least 80 badly burnt bodies at the scene," Ifeanyi Nnaji of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in the area, told AFP, adding that the toll could rise further.

"We learnt many bodies are in nearby bushes and forests as some illegal operators and their patrons scampered for safety." Nnaji said that several burnt vehicles and jerry-cans used in scooping stolen crude and petroleum products littered the scene.

The incident Friday is the latest to hit oil-rich Nigeria in recent years.

According to local media reports, more than 100 people were killed in the blast.

Illegal crude refining is common in the southern-oil region where thieves vandalise pipelines to steal crude which they refine to sell on the black market.

Most people in the oil-producing Niger delta live in poverty even though the country is the biggest oil producer on the continent, with output of around two million barrels per day.

Related Topics

Police Oil Vehicles Nema Niger Nigeria SITE Sunday Market Media Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th April 2022

5 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results -- collat ..

Football: English Premier League results -- collated

14 hours ago
 Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

14 hours ago
 Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oa ..

Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oath-taking : Attaullah Tarar

14 hours ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.