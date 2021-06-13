UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Announces 38 Rowers For Tokyo Olympic Games

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 01:50 PM

Australia announces 38 rowers for Tokyo Olympic Games

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) announced the 38-strong rowing team on Sunday for Tokyo Olympics.

The team, including Rio Olympic silver medallist Alexander Hill, two-time World Cup medallist Amanda Bateman, and Georgie Rowe who set multiple indoor rowing world records in 2019 and 2020, is the largest so far named to the Australian Olympic team for Tokyo, taking the number of selected athletes to 187 of an expected 450-strong Team.

In a family affair, Nick and Alexander Purnell become the first brothers on the Australian Olympic rowing team since 2004, while debutant Rosie Popa continues her family's Olympic legacy, with parents Sue Chapman-Popa and Ion Popa medallists for Australia at Los Angeles 1984.

Chef de Mission of the Australian Olympic Team Ian Chesterman said Australia will have one of the biggest rowing teams of any country and region, with 38 athletes from nine qualified boats showing the depth and class of Australian rowing.

Alexander Hill was thrilled to make his second Olympic Team after claiming silver in Rio. "To be named in my second Olympic team is an honour. The last 12 months has taught us to be resilient as a team and we have worked hard to ensure we're the best we can be leading into these Olympic Games.""I'm excited to see not only what we can do as a four, but also to see what the entire Australian Olympic Rowing Team can do in Tokyo," he said.

Australian rowing team altogether scored 11 gold, 15 silver and 14 bronze medals at the Olympic Games.

Related Topics

World Australia Los Angeles Tokyo Sunday 2019 2020 Gold Silver Olympics Bronze Family From Best

Recent Stories

DEWA to add additional 600MW of clean energy capac ..

26 minutes ago

Emirates Literature Foundation’s story writing c ..

1 hour ago

Gas pipe explosion kills 11 in central Chinese cit ..

1 hour ago

UAE Maritime Week is set to return with an in-pers ..

1 hour ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award invites entrants for 16th ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses boosting cooperation w ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.