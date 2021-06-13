Australia announces 38 rowers for Tokyo Olympic Games

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) announced the 38-strong rowing team on Sunday for Tokyo Olympics.

The team, including Rio Olympic silver medallist Alexander Hill, two-time World Cup medallist Amanda Bateman, and Georgie Rowe who set multiple indoor rowing world records in 2019 and 2020, is the largest so far named to the Australian Olympic team for Tokyo, taking the number of selected athletes to 187 of an expected 450-strong Team.

In a family affair, Nick and Alexander Purnell become the first brothers on the Australian Olympic rowing team since 2004, while debutant Rosie Popa continues her family's Olympic legacy, with parents Sue Chapman-Popa and Ion Popa medallists for Australia at Los Angeles 1984.

Chef de Mission of the Australian Olympic Team Ian Chesterman said Australia will have one of the biggest rowing teams of any country and region, with 38 athletes from nine qualified boats showing the depth and class of Australian rowing.

Alexander Hill was thrilled to make his second Olympic Team after claiming silver in Rio. "To be named in my second Olympic team is an honour. The last 12 months has taught us to be resilient as a team and we have worked hard to ensure we're the best we can be leading into these Olympic Games.""I'm excited to see not only what we can do as a four, but also to see what the entire Australian Olympic Rowing Team can do in Tokyo," he said.

Australian rowing team altogether scored 11 gold, 15 silver and 14 bronze medals at the Olympic Games.