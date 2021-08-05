UrduPoint.com

Australia Expands Lockdowns As Virus Fight Falters

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 05:30 PM

Australia expands lockdowns as virus fight falters

Sydney, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Almost two-thirds of Australia's 25 million people were in lockdown Thursday, as the country's faltering bid to bring a virulent Delta outbreak to heel prompted a new wave of restrictions.

The country's two largest cities received a double blow in their efforts to retain "Covid Zero" status, with authorities reporting a record number of new coronavirus infections in Sydney and imposing a sixth lockdown for virus-weary Melbourne.

In total, about 60 percent of the population -- in cities from Brisbane to Ballarat -- are now being told to stay at home.

Until now, Australia has dodged the worst ravages of the pandemic through a strategy of closing borders, lockdowns, mandatory travel quarantine, and aggressive testing and tracing.

But those tools appear blunted in the face of the highly transmissible Delta variant that is now threatening one of the world's last havens from Covid.

Since a Sydney driver was infected with Delta by an international flight crew in mid-June, the area has reported 4,319 cases and clusters have popped up across the country.

After six weeks of lockdown in Sydney, the number of new infections in New South Wales state grew to 262 Thursday, the largest daily tally since the pandemic began.

Health officials said almost all the new cases were in Sydney, but a handful of infections in other districts prompted state premier Gladys Berejiklian to widen stay-at-home restrictions to neighbouring areas.

Five positive tests in Newcastle -- a coastal city of 320,000 people north of Sydney -- prompted authorities to shutter schools and tell residents to stay home for at least a week.

It was a similar story in Victoria, where premier Daniel Andrews said he had "no choice" but to make the "very difficult announcement" to lock down Melbourne and the rest of the state -- little more than a week after the last lockdown ended.

"None of us are happy to be here, none of us," he said, citing the danger posed by eight "mystery" cases that have yet to be traced.

"There is no alternative to lockdown," he said.

"The alternative is we let this run that gets away from us, and our hospitals will be absolutely overwhelmed. Not hundreds of patients but thousands." That prospect did not deter a crowd of around two thousand protesters -- who unlike most of the city's five million residents who heeded the lockdown -- took to the streets to demonstrate.

Police responded in huge numbers, making arrests and using pepper spray in a bid to disperse the crowd as they marched through Melbourne's city centre for nearly two hours, chanting "no more lockdown" and calling for Andrews to be sacked.

- Under the gun - Barely 20 percent of Australians have been fully vaccinated, thanks to an acute lack of supply and pockets of vaccine hesitancy.

Five people in their 60s-80s have died in Sydney in the past 24 hours, none of whom were fully vaccinated.

"I cannot stress enough how it's so important for everybody of all ages to come forward and get the vaccine," Berejiklian said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has vowed to ramp up vaccine deliveries by the end of the year but put the onus on cities to lock down to contain the spread.

"The virus doesn't move by itself. People staying at home ensures that the virus doesn't move," he said Thursday.

Related Topics

World Australia Driver Died Victoria Ballarat Newcastle Brisbane Melbourne Sydney Wales All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

52,837 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

52,837 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

16 minutes ago
 Ministry of Health wins two Arab Smart Government ..

Ministry of Health wins two Arab Smart Government Shield Award

30 minutes ago
 DEWA donates AED30 million to Al Jalila Foundation ..

DEWA donates AED30 million to Al Jalila Foundation for the Hamdan Bin Rashid Can ..

31 minutes ago
 AED 7 billion of weeklong real estate transactions ..

AED 7 billion of weeklong real estate transactions in Dubai

31 minutes ago
 Abdullah Al Ariani highlights readiness to partici ..

Abdullah Al Ariani highlights readiness to participate in Tokyo Paralympics

31 minutes ago
 Pakistan witnesses 2. 68 per cent surplus in trade ..

Pakistan witnesses 2. 68 per cent surplus in trade with Germany

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.