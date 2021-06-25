UrduPoint.com
Australian State Imposes Lockdown Following New COVID-19 Cases

Fri 25th June 2021

Australian state imposes lockdown following new COVID-19 cases

ANKARA, 25 June (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) -:The Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) on Friday announced COVID-19 lockdown in the capital Sydney after a new wave of COVID-19 outbreak in the city.

In a statement, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said that to protect the people from the evolving outbreak, current restrictions will be extended to at least until midnight on July 2.

"Following updated health advice from the Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant about the growing risk to the community, stay-at-home orders are being introduced for at least one week for those who live in, or whose usual place of work is in, Woollahra, Waverley, Randwick and City of Sydney Councils," she said.

According to ABC news, the restrictions are estimated to be affecting more than 1 million people in the area.

The local authorities ordered residents to stay at home unless it is for an essential reason.

"We understand this is a difficult time for everyone, however we need to take these steps now to get on top of this outbreak," Berejiklian said.

She added that residents across greater Sydney should also limit unnecessary activity and avoid large gatherings in the coming days and comply with the current restrictions.

According to the NSW Health Ministry, 28 new cases were reported in the state, bringing the total number of cases from current the Bondi cluster to 65 since last week.

Initial cases of the cluster were reported from a shopping mall in Bondi, a famous beachside suburb and tourist spot in eastern Sydney, and the infections have now spread to other areas.

