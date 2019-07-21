UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Austria Probes Ex-leader's Staff Over Shredding Evidence

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 06:00 PM

Austria probes ex-leader's staff over shredding evidence

Vienna, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Austrian prosecutors are probing a staffer of former chancellor Sebastian Kurz on suspicion of shredding evidence, possibly linked to the scandal that brought down the government in May, media reports and an official said over the weekend.

The probe could hurt Kurz and his conservative People's Party (OeVP), which is so far tipped to come out strongest again in September elections despite the scandal that has since become known as "Ibiza-gate".

Hidden camera recordings saw Kurz's far-right vice-chancellor, Heinz-Christian Strache, resign, the coalition collapse and a caretaker government appointed.

The recordings filmed on the island of Ibiza in 2017 showed Strache appearing to offer public contracts in exchange for campaign help to a fake Russian backer.

In a new twist, prosecutors are now also investigating a staffer of Kurz's team for shredding a hard disk on May 23, days after the scandal broke and just before a successful no-confidence vote against the chancellor's government.

The staffer, who has not been named by Austrian media, is under suspicion of destroying evidence, according to the Kurier daily on Saturday.

The shredding company informed police after the staffer failed to pay the 76-euro ($85) bill and could not be contacted as he had given a fake name.

Austrian lawmakers, not from Kurz's People's Party (OeVP), have called for a full investigation.

"This whole matter throws up lots of questions which the 'Ibiza' investigators will hopefully clear up soon -- voters have a right to know what scheming OevP chief Sebastion Kurz is involved in," Thomas Drozda of the Social Democrats (SPOe) said in a statement.

The OeVP said it was normal to destroy personal data and non-official documents before a change in government, adding the staffer did not have access to any sensitive information.

"This is a completely normal procedure," an OeVP spokesman told AFP on Sunday.

The spokesman said he did not know why the staffer, who was quizzed by authorities on Thursday and whose home was also searched, had given the shredding company a wrong name.

Kurz's party is the clear favourite to come out strongest in September polls, although it is unlikely to be able to form the next government on its own.

Speculation has been rife that Kurz might be implicated in the Ibiza affair.

Last month, Kurz gave a press conference where he insisted emails connecting him to the scandal were fake. But he did not reveal the content of the emails.

Related Topics

Police Scandal Exchange Russia Vote Company May September Democrats Sunday 2017 Media From Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in Beijing

1 minute ago

Dubai Chamber-led working group provides banking s ..

2 hours ago

DWTC events drive record AED13.1 billion in net ec ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Pakistan discuss cooperation in defence field

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy to fight counterfeiting with AI

2 hours ago

Emirates NBD plans further expansion in KSA

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.