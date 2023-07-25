Open Menu

'Awful' Popovici Stunned At Swimming World Championships

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 25, 2023 | 05:10 PM

'Awful' Popovici stunned at swimming world championships

Fukuoka, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Romanian swim star David Popovici said he felt "awful" after finishing fourth in a stunning upset in the men's 200m freestyle at swimming's world championships on Tuesday.

Popovici is one of the sport's brightest stars and was a red-hot favourite going into the race in Fukuoka.

The 18-year-old defending champion comfortably led from the start and looked set to coast home as he reached the final 50 metres.

But he faded badly on the home straight as his rivals closed in, and ended up out of the medals completely as Britain's Matthew Richards took gold in 1min, 44.30sec.

Britain's Tom Dean was second on 1:44.32 and South Korea's Hwang Sun-woo was third on 1:44.42, leaving Popovici fourth on 1:44.90.

Popovici said he believed his shock defeat could turn out to be "a good thing" as he eyes gold at next year's Paris Olympics.

"If you have the absolute perfect race and you have nothing else to improve, you know that you've basically reached the top, the limit," he said.

"You know that you can do nothing better from there on.

"I'm glad it happened now and I'm sure it has a meaning and I'm going to learn from it," he added.

Last year in Budapest, Popovici became the first man to complete the 100m-200m freestyle double at a world championships in nearly 50 years.

He followed that up by smashing the 100m freestyle world record at the European Championships in Rome.

He will attempt to defend his 100m freestyle title in Fukuoka but said first he would "sleep good and eat well and do my rundown".

"The 100, fortunately, is two times shorter," he said.

"That doesn't mean it's not going to hurt. I don't think it's going to hurt as bad though." Richards was competing in his first world championships final and said it had been "a hell of a race".

"We knew going into that that was one of the most stacked 200 freestyle fields in a very long time," he said.

"I'm really happy that we managed to get that done tonight and hopefully its the first of many."amk/dhw

Related Topics

World Paris Budapest Rome Man Fukuoka David South Korea Gold Olympics From Top Race

Recent Stories

GMC reflects UAE&#039;s leading position as global ..

GMC reflects UAE&#039;s leading position as global media industry capital: Shamm ..

36 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed congratulates President of Uzbek ..

Mansour bin Zayed congratulates President of Uzbekistan on his birthday

36 minutes ago
 MoHRE records 18.6 million communication processes ..

MoHRE records 18.6 million communication processes with its customers in H1 2023

51 minutes ago
 SEC approves second batch of housing subsidy benef ..

SEC approves second batch of housing subsidy beneficiaries

1 hour ago
 ECP defers Imran Khan's contempt case indictment u ..

ECP defers Imran Khan's contempt case indictment until Aug 2

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in of n ..

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in of new judges of Dubai Rental Disp ..

4 hours ago
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Visit Pa ..

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Visit Pakistan in August for Official ..

4 hours ago
 UAE, Azerbaijan hold first consular consultations ..

UAE, Azerbaijan hold first consular consultations meeting

4 hours ago
 NA speak reaffirms unwavering commitment to democr ..

NA speak reaffirms unwavering commitment to democracy, good governance

4 hours ago

PM calls for putting end to ‘abhorrent practice’ of desecration of holy book ..

5 hours ago
 Zaheer Janjua underlines importance of conflict-fr ..

Zaheer Janjua underlines importance of conflict-free South Asia for prosperous f ..

5 hours ago
 Blinken, Bilawal discuss Pakistan’s economy, Afg ..

Blinken, Bilawal discuss Pakistan’s economy, Afghanistan

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous