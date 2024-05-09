Open Menu

LG & CD Deptt Organizes Awareness Walk Under "Suthra Punjab" Programme

Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2024 | 07:53 PM

LG & CD deptt organizes awareness walk under "Suthra Punjab" programme

On the directions of Secretary Local Govt and Community Development (LG&CD) Department Punjab Shakeel Ahmad an awareness walk organized under the "Suthra Punjab" Programme on Thursday

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) On the directions of Secretary Local Govt and Community Development (LG&CD) Department Punjab Shakeel Ahmad an awareness walk organized under the "Suthra Punjab" Programme on Thursday.

According to the Focal person LG and CD Department Dr M Abdullah Tabassum the walk started from Commissioner Office and culminated at District Council Office.

Addressing the participants Director Local Government Dr Saif Ullah highlighted the "Suthra Punjab" program initiated by Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz as a landmark endeavor. This programme aimed at to extend integrated sanitation efforts to villages marking a significant step for promoting cleanliness throughout the region.

On the occasion Dr.

Muhammad Abdullah Tabassum emphasized the crucial role both local government employees and citizens play in keeping cities clean. He stressed without everyone's cooperation maintaining cleanliness was impossible. He urged the residents to keep their surroundings clean and dispose of garbage properly.

In essence the drive for cleaner cities in Punjab is not just a government initiative; it is a collective responsibility that requires the active participation of every citizen.

The awareness walk attended by various officials including Special Secretary LG, Asiya Gul, Director LG, Dr Saif Ullah, Deputy Director LG, Akram Khan, Chief Officer LG, Sheikh Ashfaq Ahmad, Chief Officer District Council, Payam Ghani and others.

Related Topics

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Shakeel From Government

Recent Stories

Boeing passenger plane exits runway in Senegal inj ..

Boeing passenger plane exits runway in Senegal injuring 11

25 minutes ago
 PML-N ulema wing stresses punishment to May-9 culp ..

PML-N ulema wing stresses punishment to May-9 culprits

25 minutes ago
 No reprieve for perpetrators of May 9 arson attack ..

No reprieve for perpetrators of May 9 arson attacks: PM

25 minutes ago
 Punjab governor terms May 9 dark chapter in countr ..

Punjab governor terms May 9 dark chapter in country’s history

25 minutes ago
 Nadal squeezes past qualifier Bergs in Rome opener

Nadal squeezes past qualifier Bergs in Rome opener

25 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Khan C ..

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Khan Cheema chairs meeting with EDCF ..

30 minutes ago
Jinnah House attack: ATC grants bail to 7 accused

Jinnah House attack: ATC grants bail to 7 accused

33 minutes ago
 Under women empowerment plan, 1,600 lady cops recr ..

Under women empowerment plan, 1,600 lady cops recruited: IGP

33 minutes ago
 All possible relief being provided to police pers ..

All possible relief being provided to police personnel

29 minutes ago
 IG Punjab provides house to family of another mar ..

IG Punjab provides house to family of another martyr

29 minutes ago
 Commissioner Sukkur distributes gifts, flowers amo ..

Commissioner Sukkur distributes gifts, flowers among thalassemia patients

43 minutes ago
 Pakistan eyes green energy, technology cooperation ..

Pakistan eyes green energy, technology cooperation with China in CPEC 2nd phase

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan