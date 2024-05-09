LG & CD Deptt Organizes Awareness Walk Under "Suthra Punjab" Programme
Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2024 | 07:53 PM
SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) On the directions of Secretary Local Govt and Community Development (LG&CD) Department Punjab Shakeel Ahmad an awareness walk organized under the "Suthra Punjab" Programme on Thursday.
According to the Focal person LG and CD Department Dr M Abdullah Tabassum the walk started from Commissioner Office and culminated at District Council Office.
Addressing the participants Director Local Government Dr Saif Ullah highlighted the "Suthra Punjab" program initiated by Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz as a landmark endeavor. This programme aimed at to extend integrated sanitation efforts to villages marking a significant step for promoting cleanliness throughout the region.
On the occasion Dr.
Muhammad Abdullah Tabassum emphasized the crucial role both local government employees and citizens play in keeping cities clean. He stressed without everyone's cooperation maintaining cleanliness was impossible. He urged the residents to keep their surroundings clean and dispose of garbage properly.
In essence the drive for cleaner cities in Punjab is not just a government initiative; it is a collective responsibility that requires the active participation of every citizen.
The awareness walk attended by various officials including Special Secretary LG, Asiya Gul, Director LG, Dr Saif Ullah, Deputy Director LG, Akram Khan, Chief Officer LG, Sheikh Ashfaq Ahmad, Chief Officer District Council, Payam Ghani and others.
