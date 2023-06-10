UrduPoint.com

Bagnaia Takes Italian MotoGP Pole In Record Time

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 10, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Bagnaia takes Italian MotoGP pole in record time

Mugello, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :World champion Francesco Bagnaia set a new track record to seal pole position for the Italian MotoGP at Mugello on Saturday.

Bagnaia, on his factory Ducati, is joined on the front row for Saturday's sprint by Honda's Marc Marquez and the six-time world champion's younger brother Alex Marquez.

There was a moment of high drama during qualifying when Marc Marquez rejoined the track from the pits in front of Bagnaia who took exception, gesticulating furiously at the Spaniard.

Bagnaia put his rage to one side to then post a new fastest ever lap at Ducati's home track of 1 min 44.855 seconds, to a huge cheer from his fans.

"It was incredible," said last year's Mugello winner Bagnaia, looking to bounce back from his crash at Le Mans last time out.

"I did everything quite perfect, happy with everything, we are ready for the sprint race, the day has started well," added the winner of two sprints and two races already this season.

Marc Marquez had come into the weekend downbeat about his prospects of challenging the Ducatis on their home asphalt.

"That was totally unexpected to be on the front row at Mugello, I feel better with the bike," said the Spaniard, who then reflected on the incident with Bagnaia.

"I don't understand why 'Pecco' was so upset, but the incident helped push me to do a good lap," he added, with a wry grin.

Bagnaia, when asked for his take on the incident, told BT.Sport "I don't want to talk about that." Bagnaia leads the championship going into this sixth round by one point from Marco Bezzecchi, who starts from the third row.

Bezzecchi initially was destined for the second row before Luca Marini, his teammate at the Ducati-powered VR46 team owned by retired MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi, had a lap time reinstated, promoting him from 11th to fourth.

Joining Marini on the second row are Jack Miller (KTM) and Jorge Martin (Ducati Pramac).

South African Brad Binder, lying third in the riders' standings, is back on the fourth row after qualifying in only 11th.

There was more woe for France's 2021 world champion Fabio Quartararo who starts from a lowly 15th on his Yamaha.

Alex Marquez, while setting off from the front in the sprint, will be demoted three places for Sunday's showpiece race due to an incident at the start of the French MotoGP at Le Mans.

Related Topics

World France Honda Le Mans Sunday Post From Race

Recent Stories

FNC&#039;s Parliamentary Division takes part in 5t ..

FNC&#039;s Parliamentary Division takes part in 5th session of Arab Parliament i ..

7 minutes ago
 Operation Gallant Knight 2 : ERC delegation briefe ..

Operation Gallant Knight 2 : ERC delegation briefed on humanitarian projects, vi ..

37 minutes ago
 Hina Khar concludes two-day visit to Denmark, Finl ..

Hina Khar concludes two-day visit to Denmark, Finland

2 hours ago
 More than 10,000 people celebrating Philippine com ..

More than 10,000 people celebrating Philippine community in country in presence ..

2 hours ago
 Interior Minister inaugurates online passport rene ..

Interior Minister inaugurates online passport renewal counter

3 hours ago
 DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre creates smart facility to ..

DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre creates smart facility to develop and test new technolog ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.