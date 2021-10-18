Belarus expels French ambassador: embassy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :France's ambassador to Belarus has left the country after the authorities in Minsk demanded he leave by Monday, the embassy said.

The spokeswoman who made the announcement did not say why the Belarusian authorities demanded he leave the country.

But according to reports in the Belarusian media, ambassador Nicolas de Lacoste never met President Alexander Lukashenko to give him copies of his credentials.

France, like other EU countries, has not recognised the Belarusian strongman's claim to a sixth presidential term in disputed elections in August last year.

"The Belarusian foreign ministry demanded that the ambassador leave before October 18," the embassy spokeswoman told AFP.

"Ambassador Nicolas de Lacoste left Belarus today," she added.