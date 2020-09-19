Biden says next president should nominate Ginsburg successor

Washington, Sept 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Democratic White House hopeful Joe Biden warned Friday that the nomination of a successor to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg should wait until after the November presidential election.

"The voters should pick the president, and the president should pick the justice for the Senate to consider," Biden told reporters after news of the liberal justice's death at age 87.

Biden was speaking after Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said the chamber would vote on a potential Donald Trump nominee for the pivotal court position, despite the looming election.