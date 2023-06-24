Biggest ever professional boxing event commenced

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :The biggest professional boxing event commenced here at Lalak Jan Stadium Gilgit on Saturday, featuring 20 international boxers from 10 countries, including Pakistan's top-class boxers Usman Wazir and Asif Hazara.

Pakistani Asian Boxing Champion, Wazir, will be seen in action for the first time in his hometown as he will encounter an Indonesian opponent for the World Boxing Association (WBA) title.

Meanwhile, Hazara will step into the ring to fight for the WBA South Asian championship title.

Renowned cricket stars will also be in attendance to observe the historic event, while Sohail Tanvir and Musa Khan have already reached Gilgit to show their support for the Asian Champion, Wazir.