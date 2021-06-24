UrduPoint.com
Boost For La Liga As Spanish Government Removes Ban On Fans

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 06:40 PM

Boost for La Liga as Spanish government removes ban on fans

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :La Liga can take another step towards normality next season after the Spanish government confirmed on Thursday it has lifted its ban on fans attending stadiums.

The exact capacity allowed in each stadium will be determined by regional authorities, with some restrictions still possible, especially in the north of Spain.

But the government giving permission for supporters to return is an important first step as La Liga clubs begin to recover financially from the Covid-19 pandemic.

La Liga president Javier Tebas said earlier this week he expects stadiums to be at least 70 per cent full at the start of the season in August.

"We can return let's say to normality in terms of fans being allowed into stadiums," Spanish health minister, Carolina Darias, said on Thursday, with the announcement applying both to La Liga and Spain's ACB basketball league.

"It will have to be, as it was before, the regional authorities who determine the capacity," Darias added.

Fans were allowed to return for the last two rounds of La Liga last season but in only five regions and with a limit of 30 per cent capacity and 5,000 people.

Spain is hosting four Euro 2020 matches in Seville at La Cartuja stadium, where a capacity of 30 per cent has been allowed.

Bilbao was Spain's original host city but local authorities were unable to commit to supporters attending Athletic Bilbao's San Mames.

The UK government announced on Tuesday the tournament's semi-final and final will be able to be played in front of more than 60,000 fans at Wembley, which means the stadium will be at 75 per cent capacity.

