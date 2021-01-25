Brady, Buccaneers stun Packers 31-26 to reach Super Bowl

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers became the first team in NFL history to reach a home-turf Super Bowl on Sunday with a 31-26 victory over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

The 43-year-old Brady advanced to a record 10th Super Bowl appearance as a late Packers fightback stalled in a thrilling NFC Championship game.

Brady threw for three touchdowns and 280 passing yards as opposite number Aaron Rodgers' dreams of leading the Packers to the February 7 championship game in Tampa ended in disappointment.

Rodgers threw for three touchdowns and 346 yards but the Packers were left ruing a decision to go for a late field goal instead of a possible game-tying touchdown in the closing stages.