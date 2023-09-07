Open Menu

Brazil Cyclone Death Toll Rises To 31

Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2023 | 12:40 AM

Brazil cyclone death toll rises to 31

Mu�um, Brazil, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :The death toll from a cyclone that unleashed torrential rain and flooding on southern Brazil rose to at least 31 Wednesday, authorities said, as the region braced for more violent weather.

The storms, which started Monday, left whole neighbourhoods submerged in flood waters in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul, forcing some residents to climb onto their roofs and wait to be rescued, officials said.

It is the latest in a series of deadly weather disasters to hit Brazil, which experts say are likely being made worse by climate change.

"Unfortunately, I received confirmation of four more deaths," said Governor Eduardo Leite, bringing the total death toll from the disaster to 31.

"There are still a lot of families stranded on the roofs of their houses," he said earlier, before a flyover of flood-hit areas. "There are thousands of people who still need to be rescued." The governor, who declared a state of emergency, called it the deadliest weather disaster ever to hit Rio Grande do Sul, as hundreds of rescue workers, police and volunteers continued efforts to reach areas cut off by flooding.

More than 5,300 people have been forced from their homes, and more than 52,000 residents and 70 towns affected in all, authorities said.

Leite warned the situation could worsen, with more rain forecast for late Wednesday and into Thursday, Brazil's independence day.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said he had spoken with the governor and promised his administration's support.

"I reiterated that the Federal government is at the disposal of the people of Rio Grande do Sul to face this crisis," Lula wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

- 'Nothing left' - Communications Minister Paulo Pimenta, who joined the governor on his flyover of the disaster zone, said the federal government would request more aircraft to help in the rescue effort, in addition to four helicopters it sent Tuesday.

"It's a devastating scene," he wrote on X after touring the area.

The floodwaters submerged most of the town of Mucum, population 5,000, where 15 bodies were found.

Local media said authorities there and in the neighbouring town of Roca Sales had to resort to using a commercial refrigerator truck to transport victims' bodies.

"It's frightening," Roca Sales Mayor Amilton Fontana told news site A Hora.

"The storm destroyed everything. There's nothing left in Roca Sales today." The dead included a 50-year-old woman in the town of Lajeado who was being lifted to safety by a rescue worker when the cable holding her broke, plunging her into a flood-swollen river.

A couple in the town of Ibiraiaras was killed when their car was swept away by the current as they tried to cross a bridge.

In addition to the likely impact of climate change, unchecked urbanization and irregular housing built on hillsides are also making weather disasters deadlier in Brazil, experts say.

In June, another cyclone left 13 dead in Rio Grande do Sul and forced thousands of people from their homes.

And in February, 65 people died in landslides caused by record flooding in the southeastern resort town of Sao Sebastiao, on the coast of Sao Paulo state.

An estimated 9.5 million of Brazil's 203 million people live in areas at high risk of flooding or landslides.

Related Topics

Dead Weather Storm Police Governor Flood Twitter Car Died Rio Grande Sao Paulo Independence Brazil SITE February June Women Media All From Government Million Housing

Recent Stories

Sept.6, a milestone in Pakistan's history of quic ..

Sept.6, a milestone in Pakistan's history of quick defence: Azad Jammu Kashmir ..

1 hour ago
 Toll from Bulgaria flooding rises to four

Toll from Bulgaria flooding rises to four

1 hour ago
 Spain's Herrada snatches Vuelta stage 11 victory

Spain's Herrada snatches Vuelta stage 11 victory

1 hour ago
 Bilawal condoles target-killing of two party offic ..

Bilawal condoles target-killing of two party office-bearers in Karachi

1 hour ago
 Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup scores

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup scores

1 hour ago
 ICCI pays tribute to martyrs, veterans of 1965 war ..

ICCI pays tribute to martyrs, veterans of 1965 war on Defence Day

1 hour ago
US Embassy joins in celebrating 'pitch competition ..

US Embassy joins in celebrating 'pitch competition' winners

1 hour ago
 Fellowship on combating GBV, child marriages launc ..

Fellowship on combating GBV, child marriages launched

1 hour ago
 Senator for stern action against sugar mafia

Senator for stern action against sugar mafia

1 hour ago
 Sarfraz Bugti condoles Abdullah Sumbal's death

Sarfraz Bugti condoles Abdullah Sumbal's death

1 hour ago
 Ajman Tourism organises 3rd edition of Ajman Phila ..

Ajman Tourism organises 3rd edition of Ajman Philatelic &amp; Numismatic Exhibit ..

2 hours ago
 Minister George vows to protect rights of religiou ..

Minister George vows to protect rights of religious minorities

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous