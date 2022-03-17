UrduPoint.com

British Pilot Killed In Trainer Jet Crash In Italy

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2022 | 01:20 AM

British pilot killed in trainer jet crash in Italy

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :A British pilot died Wednesday when a Leonardo trainer aircraft crashed in mountains near Lake Como in northern Italy, the Italian aerospace and defence giant said.

The M-346 jet, intended for military pilot training, took off from Leonardo's site near Varese at 11:00 am (1000 GMT), before losing contact 35 minutes later.

The aircraft wreckage was found near the town of Colico at the lake's northeastern side, Leonardo said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, the instructor pilot, who belonged to an external company, died in the accident," it said, offering Leonardo's "most heartfelt condolences".

A spokesman confirmed to AFP the victim was British, adding that the other pilot, who survived the crash, was Italian.

"Leonardo clarifies that, taking into account the current status of the relevant investigation, any theory on the possible causes is premature," the firm said.

It added: "The flight plan included trials aimed at demonstrating specific capabilities which had already been tested during several flights already carried out in the past."The two pilots ejected before the plane crashed at an altitude of about 2,500 metres (8,200 feet), the Corriere della Sera newspaper reported.

The surviving pilot was taken to hospital with facial trauma, the paper said.

Related Topics

Accident Company Died Como Italy SITE From

Recent Stories

4 killed, one injured in different incidents

4 killed, one injured in different incidents

2 hours ago
 Shehbaz violated his oath by giving 'extra-constit ..

Shehbaz violated his oath by giving 'extra-constitutional' statement: Ali Zaidi

2 hours ago
 Police arrest woman allegedly involved in girl's m ..

Police arrest woman allegedly involved in girl's murder

2 hours ago
 England at 47-1 on first day of 2nd Test v West In ..

England at 47-1 on first day of 2nd Test v West Indies

2 hours ago
 7.3-magnitude quake hits east Japan, tsunami advis ..

7.3-magnitude quake hits east Japan, tsunami advisory issued

2 hours ago
 Two British Iranians fly back to UK after Tehran r ..

Two British Iranians fly back to UK after Tehran release

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>