Cambodia Logs 819 New COVID-19 Cases, 29 More Fatalities

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 02:00 PM

PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) --:Cambodia on Sunday reported 819 new COVID-19 infections including 423 imported cases, raising the national total caseload to 72,923, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement.

Twenty-nine more fatalities had been recorded, taking the overall death toll to 1,283, the ministry said, adding that 716 other patients had recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 65,264.

World Health Organization (WHO) representative to Cambodia Li Ailan said a person infected with COVID-19 may not experience any symptoms and, without knowing, can transmit the virus to others.

"That's why it's important to keep up all the protective measures. It helps protect you, your loved ones and your community," she said on Twitter. "Greater efforts are needed ... to suppress virus transmission, save lives and minimize social disruption."

