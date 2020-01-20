UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada Troops To Help Newfoundland Dig Out After Blizzard

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 09:01 AM

Canada troops to help Newfoundland dig out after blizzard

Montreal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :The Canadian army will send 150 to 200 soldiers to Newfoundland and Labrador to help the province recover from a blizzard that buried the region under an unusual amount of snow, Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan announced on Sunday.

The soldiers were expected in the Atlantic province from Sunday evening to help with snow clearing and removal operations.

More than 28 inches (70 centimeters) of snow fell in 24 hours on St John's, the provincial capital.

The snow and snow drifts, caused by winds of more than 60 miles per hour (100 kilometers), blocked roads and buried cars and some houses.

The number of troops, both active and reserve, could reach 250 or 300 in the next few days based on need, Sajjan said.

The Canadian Armed Forces will also provide two Hercules transport planes and two Griffon helicopters, the minister said during a press conference on the sidelines of a government meeting in Winnipeg.

The snow clearing operations are expected to take time and could be complicated by fresh snowfall.

Canadian weather forecasts predict four to six more inches to fall in the next few hours.

Related Topics

Weather Army Snow Winnipeg Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

UAE supports peace, development in Libya: Abdullah ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets US Secretary of State

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets President of European Cou ..

8 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED3.8 bn on rising confidence in ..

10 hours ago

Sharjah’s social welfare law discussed

10 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed receives Ethiopia&#039;s Minister o ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.