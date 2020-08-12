UrduPoint.com
Cathay Pacific Reports First-half Loss Of US$1.27 Bn

Wed 12th August 2020 | 10:10 AM

Cathay Pacific reports first-half loss of US$1.27 bn

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Troubled Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific said it lost HK$9.9 billion (US$1.27 billion) in the first half of this year, making it the latest major airline to reveal how badly the coronavirus pandemic has eviscerated its business.

"The first six months of 2020 were the most challenging that the Cathay Pacific Group has faced in its more than 70-year history," chairman Patrick Healy said in a statement announcing the results.

