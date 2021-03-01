Chad opposition leader quits presidential race

(@FahadShabbir)

N'Djamena, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Chad's main opposition candidate, Saleh Kebzabo, on Monday announced he was withdrawing from the country's upcoming presidential elections, accusing veteran leader Idriss Deby Itno of using force to intimidate rivals.

In a statement, Kebzabo said he had decided "purely and simply" to quit the April 11 race, a day after two people were killed when forces tried to arrest another candidate, Yaya Dillo Djerou.