China Probes Two More Football Officials For Corruption

Published March 24, 2023

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Two top football officials in China are being investigated over "serious violations of the law", the country's sports authority said Friday, as a government crackdown spread deeper into the game.

Those under investigation are Huang Song, the head of the competition department at the Chinese Football Association (CFA), and Wang Xiaoping, the chief of its disciplinary committee, according to statements by the General Administration of Sport.

They are the latest in a series of high-profile football officials to have fallen under investigation since November, among them CFA head Chen Xuyuan and former national coach and Premier League player Li Tie.

In all the cases, no further details were given on the alleged offences when the investigations were announced, but the phrasing is typically used by Chinese government bodies as a byword for corruption.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is a football fan who has said he hopes to see his country host and even win the World Cup one day.

