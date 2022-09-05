UrduPoint.com

China Renew Yellow Alert For Typhoon Hinnamnor

Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2022 | 01:10 PM

China renew yellow alert for Typhoon Hinnamnor

BEIJING, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :China's national observatory on Monday renewed a yellow alert for Hinnamnor, the 11th typhoon of the year, as it is moving closer to eastern China.

The typhoon, observed on waters 245 km southeast of Zhujiajian Island in east China's Zhejiang Province at 5 a.m., will proceed northward at a speed of 20 to 25 km per hour with slowly decreased intensity, the National Meteorological Center said.

Some areas in Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Shanghai are expected to see moderate to heavy rains from 8 a.

m. Monday to 8 a.m. Tuesday due to the typhoon, with some regions receiving up to 80 millimeters of precipitation, according to the meteorological center.

Ships and boats have been urged to take shelter at harbors and relevant areas have been asked to prepare for rescue and relief work.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

