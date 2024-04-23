Open Menu

PDMA Predicts Gusty Wind, Rain With Thunder, Hails

Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2024 | 08:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) There are chances of gusty wind, rain with thunder and hails at few places in Punjab from today till April 29.

According to PDMA spokesperson, DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia has issued instructions to the Deputy Commissioners across the province to remain alert.

Kathia said that concerned departments should be on alert to deal with any emergency situation. The district emergency operation centers of all districts including the provincial control room have also been alerted. Monitoring of the situation in the PDMA control room continues 24/7. Rescue 1122 and other rescue agencies must keep the machinery and personnel alert, he added.

DG Irfan Ali Kathia further said that citizens should be careful and stay away from electric poles and hanging wires. Stay in safe places to avoid lightning. Never go under the open sky during lightning and stormy conditions. Take special care of children and never let them go near water that collects in low-lying areas, he said and added that citizens should avoid unnecessary travel and drive slowly.

Due to climate change, Pakistan is facing unusual rainfall. Citizens can call PDMA's helpline 1129 for assistance.

