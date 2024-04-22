Iranian President Raisi Given Guard Of Honour At PM House
Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2024 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) President of Iran Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi on Monday was given a guard of honour as he arrived here at the PM House to meet Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, along with his high-powered delegation.
President Raisi landed in the federal capital earlier in the morning for a three-day official visit accompanied by his spouse and a delegation comprising ministers and businessmen.
Prime Minister Shehbaz welcomed the visiting dignitary on his arrival at the venue of the formal welcome ceremony.
The national anthems of both countries were played as the Iranian president stood at the salute dais along with the prime minister.
The smartly turned-out contingents of the armed forces presented a guard of honor to President Raisi.
PM Sharif and President Raisi planted a sapling at the lawns of the PM House in connection with the Earth Day.
Later, both the Iranian President Raisi and Prime Minister Shehbaz introduced their respective delegations to each other before proceeding for the tete-a-tete and delegation-level talks.
This marks the first visit by any head of state to Pakistan after the general elections in February 2024.
As the Iranian president landed at Nur Khan Airbase, a red carpet was rolled out to accord him a warm welcome. Federal Minister for Housing and Works, the minister-in-waiting, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada received the guest.
Clad in traditional attires, two children presented bouquet of flowers to the dignitary, who is accompanied by his spouse and a high level delegation comprising the foreign minister and other members of the cabinet, senior officials as well as a large business delegation.
During the three-day visit, President Raisi will meet the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chairman of Senate and Speaker of National Assembly. He will also visit Lahore and Karachi and meet with the provincial leadership.
Besides discussing regional and global developments, the two sides will have a wide-ranging agenda to further strengthen Pakistan-Iran ties and enhance cooperation in diverse fields including trade, connectivity, energy, agriculture, and people-to-people contacts.
APP/iar
Recent Stories
Earthquake jolts Balochistan's Khuzdar, adjoining areas
Iranian President Raisi arrives in Pakistan on three-day official visit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2024
FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising consumption
Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I match
Nida reaches 100-wicket milestone but West Indies snatch dramatic last-ball vict ..
Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow
Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent medical board
By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, provincial assemblies' seats c ..
Itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identity
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Intellectuals, writers accolades Naseer Mirza on his literary contribution14 hours ago
-
Bahawalpur Adabi Sangat hosts memorable mushaira19 hours ago
-
Cattle farming vital to alleviate poverty in rural areas20 hours ago
-
Pakistan: A land of tourism, archeological wonders1 day ago
-
Transforming education sector: from job hunters to job creators3 days ago
-
Amjad Bobby remembered on 19th death anniversary for timeless contributions to music7 days ago
-
Legendary actor Nadeem’s 26 films released on Eid-ul-Fitr days in 50 years8 days ago
-
Besant Hall Cultural Centre to celebrate evening with Sanam Marvi on 26 April8 days ago
-
Radio Bahawalpur presents program “Eidi Shidi”11 days ago
-
Radio Bahawalpur to broadcast Eid programs13 days ago
-
DC, DPO Haripur inspect bus terminals to review fares compliance15 days ago
-
Second phase of refugees’ repatriation to start after Eidul Fitr vacations15 days ago