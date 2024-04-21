Intellectuals, Writers Accolades Naseer Mirza On His Literary Contribution
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2024 | 10:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Intellectuals, writers and poets have paid glowing tribute to Naseer Mirza in an impressive ceremony hosted by Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan here in Qasimabad business forum hall on Sunday.
In his presidential address, eminent intellectual Dr. Qazi Khadim said that Naseer Mirza was polite nature writer and always shared love among people.
He felicitated Naseer Mirza on receiving the Presidential award . Naseer Mirza expressing gratitude to Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan said that he considers G.M Syed his mentor and that he is proud to be the member of Mirza Qalech Baid family.
He said that he will always play his role for the uplift of Sindhi Language.
Eminent Researcher Shahnawaz Mahesar said that Naseer Mirza has written many books in Sindhi Language and was a silent server of literature and language. Daughter of Comrade Jam Saqi Bakhtawar Jam said that Naseer Mirza has written memorable books on female writers like Sumera Zareen, Jeeji Zareena Baloch, Khair-u-Nisa Jafferi.
Writer Dr. Majeed Qureshi said that Naseer Mirza has worked with all Sindhi Intellectuals like Hameed Sindhi and his columns were being read with keen interest, Daughter of eminent writer Abdullah Qadir Bux Shaikh (A.
Q) Naseem Shaikh said that Naseer Mirza always assisted us and deviated in any difficulty.
Story Writer Ghulam Nabi Shaikh said that Naser Mirza was a king writer. Intellectual and Columnist Zulfiqar Halepoto said that Naseer Mirza has written maximum articles on the History and Heritage sites of Hyderabad, Journalist Ruk Sindhi said that Naseer Mirza was an impressive writer whose creative work was laudable.
Writer Sattar Sarohi said that columns of Naseer Mirza were enriched with the history and writing on social circumstances prominently.
Ceremony was attended among others by Talib Bhanbhro, Akram Bukharani, Turab Ali Turab, Ali Nawaz Pali, Juman Ansari, Saaib Memon, Noor Muhammad Bhatti, poet Aziz Seetai, Advocate Akber Brohi, Prof. Madad Ali Jatiyal, Taqi Rajput, Zulfiqar Qadri , Naeem Malik, Anu Solangi, Salim Channa and Yousuf Joyo.
