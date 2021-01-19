UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Rescuers Drill New 'lifelines' To Trapped Gold Miners

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 11:10 AM

China rescuers drill new 'lifelines' to trapped gold miners

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Chinese rescuers drilled several fresh holes Tuesday to reach at least 12 gold miners trapped underground for nine days, as dwindling food supplies and rising waters threatened their survival.

Twenty-two workers have been stuck 540 metres underground at the Hushan mine near Yantai in east China's Shandong province after an explosion damaged the entrance.

After days without any signs of life, some of the trapped miners managed to send up a note attached to a metal wire which rescuers had dropped into the mine on Sunday.

Pleading for help, the handwritten message said a dozen of them were alive but surrounded by water and in need of urgent medical supplies.

Several of the miners were injured, the note said.

A subsequent phone call with the miners revealed 11 were in one location 540 metres below the surface with another -- apparently alone -- trapped a further 100 metres down.

The whereabouts and condition of the other 10 miners is still unknown.

Rescuers have already dug three channels and sent food, medicine, paper and pencils down thin shafts -- lifelines to the miners cut into the earth.

But progress was slow, according to Chen Fei, a top city official.

"The surrounding rock near the ore body is mostly granite... that is very hard, resulting in slow progress of rescue," Chen told reporters on Monday evening.

"There is a lot of water in the shaft that may flow into the manway and pose a danger to the trapped workers." Chen said the current food supply was only enough for two days.

Rescuers drilled three more channels on Tuesday, according to a rescue map published on the Yantai government's official twitter-like Weibo account.

A telephone connection has also been set up.

Footage from state broadcaster CCTV showed dozens of rescuers clearing the main return shaft, while cranes and a massive bore-hole drill was used to dig new rescue channels to reach the trapped miners.

Rescue teams lost precious time since it took more than a day for the accident to be reported, China Youth daily reported citing provincial authorities.

Both the local Communist Party secretary and mayor have been sacked over the 30-hour delay and an official investigation is under way to determine the cause of the explosion.

Mining accidents are common in China, where the industry has a poor safety record and regulations are often weakly enforced.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Poor Water China Threatened Yantai Progress May Sunday Gold From Government Industry Top

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 19, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities Board ..

9 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED21.5 bn as transactions cross o ..

9 hours ago

Longest suspension bridge in Northern Emirates tak ..

10 hours ago

Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi receives honorary PhD fr ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.