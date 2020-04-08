UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Says Kashmir High On UNSC's Agenda; Its Stand On Issue Remains Unchanged

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 09:40 AM

China says Kashmir high on UNSC's agenda; its stand on issue remains unchanged

UNITED NATIONS, Apr 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :A spokesman of the Chinese Mission to the UN has rejected Indian media reports that China, during its presidency of the Security Council in March, had ignored Pakistan's call for urgent consideration of the situation in Indian occupied Kashmir at the 15-member body, saying Beijing's position on the decades-old dispute remains unchanged.

"The question of Kashmir remains high on the Council's agenda," the spokesman said in a statement on Tuesday.

"China pays close attention to the current situation, and China's position on the Kashmir issue remains unchanged," he added.

"The Kashmir issue," the spokesman said, "is a dispute left from history, and should be properly and peacefully resolved based on the Charter of the United Nations, Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements.

"China opposes any unilateral actions that complicate the situation," he declared.

On China's part, the spokesman said that Ambassador Zhang, as the Security Council president, immediately circulated a letter from Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi highlighting India's "grave violations" in Indian occupied Kashmir as an official document of the Council.

The letter was delivered to him by Pakistan's UN Ambassador Munir Akram on March 10.

"Under its duties as President of the Council, China immediately responded to and processed the letter," the spokesman said.

Related Topics

Pakistan India United Nations China Beijing March Media From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

21 minutes ago

UAE announces recovery of 19 patients, 283 new cas ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Korean FM discuss bilateral re ..

8 hours ago

WHO and partners call for urgent investment in nur ..

8 hours ago

Ajman University&#039;s Computer Lab named after E ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Uzbek President discuss bilater ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.