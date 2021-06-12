(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :China's Bond Connect program saw robust activity in May, with total monthly trading volume hitting 505.9 billion Yuan (about 79.23 billion U.S. Dollars), according to a report released by Bond Connect Co., Ltd.

The program saw a total of 5,094 trade tickets last month, with an average daily turnover of 28.1 billion yuan, read the report.

Chinese government bonds and policy financial bonds are investors' major focuses, according to the report.

By the end of May, Bond Connect had 2,563 approved investors, including 78 of the top 100 global asset-management companies, according to the report.

The Bond Connect program, launched in July 2017, is a mutual market-access scheme that allows overseas investors to invest in the Chinese mainland's interbank bond market.