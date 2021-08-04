TOKYO, Aug. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :China's men's table tennis team joined their women's counterparts to book a final slot of team events at the Tokyo Olympic Games, whitewashing South Korea 3-0 in the semis here on Wednesday.

The victory, however, was not as easy as the scoreline may have suggested.

Record twice Olympic men's singles champion Ma Long was stretched to play five sets after he's denied a two-set lead by Lee Sang-su, while world No. 1 Fan Zhendong was once trailing 5-0 to Jang Woo-jin in the second set and couldn't win his third until 16-14.

Ma finally found his rhythm in the decider and managed an eventual victory of 11-9, 11-8, 9-11, 13-15, 11-6, after Fan rounded up his game in three sets, 11-7, 11-9, 16-14.

The men's doubles session went smoothly in favor of the Chinese side as Ma and Xu Xin, Ma's world title winning partner in 2011 and the first silver medalist of mixed doubles at Olympics pairing Liu Shiwen, trounced Jeoung Young-sik and Lee 11-5, 11-5, 11-8.

The Chinese trio will wait for the winners between hosts Japan and the German team led by Timo Boll and Dimitrij Ovtcharov, who will meet on Wednesday evening in the other semifinal encounter.

Earlier on Wednesday, China's women's team also secured a final berth as Wang Manyu/Chen Meng claimed a straight-set win over Germany's Shan Xiaona/Petrissa Solja, and 20-year-old Sun Yingsha beat chopper Han Ying 3-0, before Chen came back to win 3-1 over Solja.

China will play Mima Ito's Japanese team in the women's team final.

Both the Chinese men's and women's teams have been crowned in every previous Olympics since the team events were introduced in Beijing 2008.