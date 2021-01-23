UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Clashes In Moscow, Over 1,000 Detained In Russia At Navalny Rallies

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 07:50 PM

Clashes in Moscow, over 1,000 detained in Russia at Navalny rallies

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :More than 1,000 people were detained Saturday at rallies across Russia in support of prominent Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, monitors reported, while riot police clashed with protesters in Moscow.

The OVD-Info monitoring group said 1,090 people were detained at protests in dozens of Russian cities.

AFP journalists at a demonstration in the capital said police were violently dispersing demonstrators with batons while some protesters were pushing back.

The demonstrations were called by Navalny after he was detained returning to Russia from Germany where he had been recovering from being poisoned with a Soviet-designed nerve agent.

Thousands of people gathered in cities across the country including in the Far East on the Pacific coast, Siberia and the Urals, despite police threats to use violence and sub-zero temperatures.

AFP journalists saw several protesters left badly injured after clashing with police in Moscow, which saw its largest gathering of anti-government protesters in two years.

Around 10,000 people gathered in Russia's second city Saint Petersburg to protest against Russian leader Vladimir Putin and demand Navalny's release, an AFP reporter said.

The protests in Moscow were estimated to be the largest demonstrations since 2019 when Navalny supporters rallied to demand free local elections.

Related Topics

Injured Protest Police Moscow Russia Germany Vladimir Putin Petersburg 2019 From

Recent Stories

Sajid Khan reveals advice he received from Saqlain ..

2 hours ago

Broadsheet issue exposed politics of NRO, says Shi ..

2 hours ago

Shabbar Zaidi suggests govt to end Rs5000 currency ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah attracted $220 million in FDIs, created 1, ..

2 hours ago

Moroccan pavilion at Sheikh Zayed Festival feature ..

2 hours ago

UAE Cabinet approves appointment of Dr Khalid Al K ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.