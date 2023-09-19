Open Menu

Climate Activists Block Streets In Berlin, Demand Action To Phase Out Fossil Fuels

Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2023 | 12:50 PM

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Last Generation climate movement blocked key streets in the German capital on Monday morning, demanding urgent action to phase out fossil fuels.

Climate activists glued themselves to roads, and blocked important junctions during the rush hour, causing long traffic jams across the city.

Berlin police said they have so far responded to 21 disruptive actions, and cleared most of the streets without any major incidents.

In seven locations, officers acted promptly and activists failed to glue themselves to the road, according to a statement by the police.

Dozens of climate activists were briefly detained by the authorities.

Last week, the group published an open letter to Chancellor Olaf Scholz and demanded urgent measures to tackle the climate crisis.

The movement is heavily criticizing the government for further investing in fossil fuel infrastructure, and endangering the future of humankind. They are demanding a complete exit from fossil fuels by 2030.

