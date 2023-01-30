San Juan, Argentina, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Colombia's Miguel Angel Lopez won the Vuelta a San Juan following Sunday's seventh and final stage claimed by Australian Sam Welsford in a sprint finish.

Lopez held onto the advantage he gained in Friday's queen stage when he won the only mountain finish in the Argentine tour.

It was a hugely satisfying victory for the 28-year-old Lopez, now riding for the Colombian Medellin-EPM team on the Continental Tour after he was dumped by Astana last year over alleged connections to a doctor suspected of doping links.

He claimed victory by 30 seconds from Italian Filippo Ganna of the British Ineos Grenadiers team, with fellow Colombian Sergio Higuita of Bora-Hansgrohe third at 44 seconds.

"This is a priceless victory. It's one of those things that you don't imagine is going to happen, but when everything is gray and it seems that the world is ending, you see that light," Lopez told ESPN.

"It's something beautiful, that comes at a good time and I feel that we deserve it."Welsford of the DSM team claimed his second straight stage honors after also winning the sprint finish on Saturday's sixth stage.